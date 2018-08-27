Downers Grove Girl Who Got a Visit From Drake Finds Out She's Getting New Heart

Sofia Sanchez wanted two things for her 11th birthday: to meet Drake when he was in Chicago for his "Aubrey and the Three Migos" tour and to get a brand new heart.

We're glad to announce that both of her wishes came true.

First, Sofia got a surprise visit from Drake after she caught his attention doing the "In My Feelings" challenge at Lurie's Children's Hospital.

Now, we're happy to report that she's been granted a new heart.

Sofia has been awaiting a heart transplant after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that leads to heart failure.

Her cousin posted the joyous video where her mother delivers the good news to her.

"I'm getting a heart!" Sofia gleefully squeals as she hugs her mother.

Her transplant surgery was scheduled for today (August 27).

According to her GoFundMe account, her recovery time will be approximately six to eight weeks. They hope she will be home by Thanksgiving.

Wishing you a speedy recovery Sofia. We're so happy all your birthday wishes came true!