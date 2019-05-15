Dream Come True: The Original Spice Girls Bus is Being Turned into an Airbnb

Grab the ladies because it's time to spice up your life!

If you're a '90s kid, stepping foot onto the iconic tour bus from the film Spice World has been on your bucket list since the film debuted in 1997.

Well, your dream may come true 22 years later.

Airbnb host Suzanne Godley is renting out the recently renovated bus on Airbnb ahead of the Spice Girls' three-night sold-out residency at Wembley next month.

The bus will be parked in the heart of Wembley and available overnight on June 14 and 15.

This is perfect considering you'll be close to the venue AND Wembley will be airing Spice World during their free outoor summer screening program from June 13 - 15.

And best of all, it won't break the bank costing £99 per night for a maximum of three guests per night.

Godley said in a statement: “When my boss mentioned that he was considering buying the Spice Bus I was desperate to be a part of its renovation. We’ve worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I’m so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb. Being part of this project has been like a dream come true and I can’t wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through this experience.”

However, snagging a booking is going to be quite difficult considering the anticipated interest. Maybe Godley will keep the bus on the market as a permanent Airbnb travel destination? One could only hope.

The bus is decked out in pink Union Jack cinema chairs, vintage '90s magazines and CDs, a neon 'Girl Power' sign, and a bedroom with an animal print carpet that would make Scary Spice proud.

There's also an upstairs area where guests can decide whether to wear the little Gucci dress, the little Gucci dress, or... the little Gucci dress.

Noticeably missing? Baby Spice's swing. I loved that swing.

Check out the photos HERE!