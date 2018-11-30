Sadly, Duchess Meghan Won't Be Attending Nick & Priyanka's Wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are tying the knot this weekend in a multi-cultural, lavish wedding.

Everyone that's anyone in the Bollywood scene is going to be in attendance, and Nick's whole family, including Game of Thrones actress and Joe Jonas' fiance Sophie Turner, are already in India.

However, everyone has been wondering if Priyanka's bestie, Duchess Meghan fka. Meghan Markle will make an appearance.

A source revealed that "Meghan will not be going to Priyanka's wedding, especially now that she is pregnant."

Realistically, it makes sense. The Royal family doesn't take any chances and traveling all the way to India probably isn't in the Duchess' best interest.

The Duchess and Prince Harry are also moving from their current home in at Nottingham Cottage in London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England before the birth of the baby.

Hopefully, Priyanka and the Duchess are able to celebrate together at a later time, especially since Chopra attended Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in England back in May