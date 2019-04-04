Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Team-Up for an Iced-Coffee Brew That's Perfect for Summer

Dunkin' and Harpoon are teaming up once again to give you the best of both worlds this summer.

The New England-based brands, who debuted a Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter back in October, released a brew that will rock your taste buds this summer.

The new Harpoon Dunkin' Summer Coffee Pale Ale combines iced coffee and beer and is available for a limited time in select locations starting TODAY!

You can get your hands on the brew, sold in both 12-ounce cans and on draft, at select stores throughout the eastern region of the US until the summer.

Clocking in at 5.9 percent ABV Summer Coffee Pale Ale is described as a "hoppy tribute to Dunkin's signature Iced Coffee" bringing together flavors from Dunkin's Original Blend mixed with Harpoon's bright and summery pale ale."

Name a better duo than beer and coffee... we'll wait.

This team-up definitely sounds like the perfect summer sipper.

With the weather warming up this weekend, the thoughts of us drinking this brew on in our backyards or on the beach don't seem too far off.