Dunkin' Celebrating 'National Donut Day' with Free Donuts!

Dunkin' is celebrating National Donut Day the right way by giving away free treats all day long on the first Friday of June.

This year, Dunkin is encouraging folks to "Dunk Out," which means stop to smell the donuts... and eat one too!

Their slogan is "A Day for Donuts is a Day for America." Honestly, we can get behind that.

All you have to do is stop by any participating Dunkin' location, purchase a beverage, and a free classic donut -- Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles -- is on them!

A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! -- pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019

And while we're at it, we thought we'd remind you the origin of National Donut Day which dates back to 1938.

The Chicago Salvation Army established the holiday over 80 years ago to honor women who served donuts to the soldiers during World War I in an effort to boost morale.

The doughnuts were a hit and the all-female volunteer group became known as the "doughgirls" or "doughnut lassies."