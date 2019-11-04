Dunkin' Gets Festive with Holiday Menu That'll Have You Dreaming of a White Christmas

As we flip the calendar to November, we kiss pumpkin spice flavored items goodbye and usher in holiday menu items.

Yes, technically Thanksgiving comes before Christmas, but in the coffee realm, it tends to be overlooked for more festive offerings.

Dunkin' is giving it their all for the holiday menu this year, and we're 100% excited.

For starters, they're bringing back the fan-favorite, Peppermint Mocha.

The new items on the menu include Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte (eggnog and cinnamon topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar), Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte (classic Peppermint Mocha flavor topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder), Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte (gingerbread, marshmallow, and chocolate flavors together all topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar), Frosted White Chocolate Signature Latte (white chocolate flavor topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar).

It tastes like Christmas in a cup!

There will be two new coffee flavors: Gingerbread S'mores and Winter White Chocolate, which can be ordered as a hot or iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drink, frozen coffee, or frozen chocolate.

Dunkin' lovers will be happy to hear that they are also bringing back the Peppermint Mocha coffee that was a major hit last year.

In the spirit of the holidays, Dunkin' will serve all drinks in specialty bright-pink holiday cups that have phrases like "celebratin'," "sleighin'," "wrappin'," and "dashin' written on them.

But why stop at coffee when you can deck out the donut menu also?

The new addition for baked goods is the Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut, which is a vanilla frosted yeast donut dipped in brownie crumbles and drizzled with dark green icing.

And here's the best part - the holiday menu is debuting on November 6th, which is just a few days from now.

Merry sippin' and eating everyone! Make sure to leave some out for Santa so you're guaranteed a spot on the "nice" list.