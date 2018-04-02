Dunkin' Donuts is Sweetening Up Spring with Free Coffee This Friday

Dunkin' Donuts is giving you a little jolt of energy this spring with some free coffee! And since the spring weather isn't actually cooperating, free coffee, even if it is a sample size, is a pretty decent consolation prize.

The beloved coffee chain is offering up a taste of their cold brew (the 3.5 oz size), which has been steeped in cold water for 12 hours rather than brewed hot and then chilled like most iced coffees these days.

The event dubbed the "Cold Brew tasting event" is taking place Friday, April 6th with the pick-me-up being available from 10am to 2pm at participating locations, while supplies last.

This loosely translates to "run, don't walk to Dunkin'" because everyone and their mothers will be taking advantage of the Fri-freebies!

And if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, try Dunkin's new Caramel Chocoholic Donut. Seriously, the name alone sounds pretty dun-tastic but wait till you see the appetizing picture of a chocolate donut drizzled with caramel and chocolate.

Credit: Dunkin'Donuts

Dunkin' really knows how to make all of America say, TGIF, TGID. (Thank God it's Friday, Thank God it's Dunkin.)

