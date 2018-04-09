Credit: Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts Testing "Donut Fries"

April 9, 2018
Dunkin' Donuts is testing a new menu item that combines two of your favorite foods together -- donuts and fries. 

The new "donut fries" are currently only available at select stores in Boston. 

Those lucky enough to have tried them say the cinnamon-sugar covered donut fries are "delicious" and "amazing."

The package of five is part of Dunkin's new snack menu aka which also includes gluten-free fudge brownies, pretzel bites, ham and cheese rollups, waffle-bread chicken tenders, warm cookies and munchkins served with dipping sauces.

We're looking forward to these being rolled out nationwide. 

Dunkin' has also rolled out a new national value menu Dunkin' Go2s which includes popular breakfast sandwiches at satisfying pricepoints. More HERE

