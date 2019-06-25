Dunkin' Introduces Candy-Inspired Coffee Flavors for the Summer

Dunkin' is combining two of your favorite things into one this summer: chocolate candy bars and coffee!

The coffee chain partnered with Hershey's to bring your a coffee-chocolate collab that will fuel you all summer long!

Starting this Wednesday (June 26), Dunkin' will begin selling three different candy bar coffees — Kit Kars, Heath and Hershey's Cookies 'n Creme.

The Kit Kat Coolatta is a frozen beverage featuring "Vanilla Bean-flavored Coolatta, mixed with crispy wafers of Kit Kat."

The Heath drink has notes od English coffee and milk chocolate.

And the Cookies n Creme features a white chocolate mixed with cookie taste.

All three drinks will be available hot, iced, as an esperesso drink, and as frozen coffee or chocolate.

But you know with new coffee releases always comes new donut inspiration!

The Hershey's Cookies ‘N’ Crème Donut is being described as a "square-shaped confection filled with vanilla buttercream and topped with Hershey’s cookie crumbles."

In the summer theme, Dunkin' will also introduce a limited-edition Sweet BBQ Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, emphasis on the bacon coated in a sweet BBQ seasoning that will make every day of the week feel like a Saturday night.

We're dreaming about our next Dunkin' run already.