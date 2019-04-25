Dunkin's New Baskin Robbins Inspired Drinks Taste Like Summer

Summer isn't complete without the perfectly crafted latte or frappe.

Dunkin's is celebrating summer by launching coffee flavors inspired by Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors.

Each flavor is sweet and reminiscent of summers as a child!

The one we're most excited about is the Banana Split coffee. According to Dunkin' it boasts notes of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream.

If you want something richer, we suggest their Pistachio Almond Fudge coffee with is a combination of pistachio, hints of almond, and chocolate fudge.

And back by popular demand, the classic Butter Pecan which tastes like butter roasted pecan and sweet cream.

The summertime flavors are available in hot or iced coffee, in espresso beverages, frozen coffee, and frozen hot chocolate.

They'll be around for a limited time -- sorry, summer doesn't last forever though we really wish it did.