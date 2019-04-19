Find Out Where To Dine For Easter & Passover in Chicago

Easter weekend is upon us, as is Passover.

Plenty of restaurants in Chicago are hosting Easter and Passover brunches and dinners.

If you're looking for something new and exciting to do with the family this holiday season, take a peek below!

Full details here and here and below.

Aba

3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Aba will offer Slow-Braised Leg of Lamb Wrapped in Eggplant, Hummus with Lamb Ragu, Lamb & Beef Kefta, Double Chocolate Tart, and more holiday specials from Chef CJ Jacobson.

Booth One

10:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Booth One is offering an Easter brunch prix-fixe menu from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM for $40 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included). This will be followed by a dinner prix fixe from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM priced at $55 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included). The Easter Bunny will be visiting the Library Bar across the lobby from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM. A small a la carte menu will be available at the Booth One Bar all day. Click here to view the Easter Menus at Booth One.

Bub City – Chicago

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Bub City is offering an Easter Brunch with DIY Bloody Marys and a live acoustic set from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM! Hosting Easter at home? Pre-order a Hickory-Smoked, Bourbon-Glazed Boneless Ham (big enough for 10 people), plus additional a la carte dishes like 18-Hour Beef Brisket, Bacon Potato Salad, Corn Muffins and more. Order Easter to-go by calling 312-610-4205 by Friday, April 19.

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!

9:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! will have a tapas-style Easter Brunch with selections like the Bacon Mac n’ Cheese, Citrus French Toast, and Seasonal Market Vegetables Hash and more. Enjoy the Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar for the adults and all kids will receive a surprise treat! Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! will offer its regular dinner service from 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

Di Pescara

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Di Pescara will be serving brunch specials in addition to their regular menu on Easter Sunday. Enjoy seafood-inspired specialty dishes from Chef Mychael Bonner like Lobster Benedict, specialty pastries and more.

Hub 51

Sunday, April 21; 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Hub 51 is offering brunch classics like Brioche French Toast served tableside, Short Rib Benedict, as well as Sushi & Salad Stations and a Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar for $8 per trip – or add a bottomless Bellini, Mimosa or Bloody Mary package for $25. Drink packages only available with brunch purchase. Not available separately. The all-you-can-eat Easter brunch is $40 per person plus tax, (gratuity not included) and $15 for children 12 and under plus tax, (gratuity not included).

L. Woods

Wednesday, April 17 – Sunday, April 21; 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM

L. Woods is offering carry-out specials like House-Made Stuffing, Mac & Cheese, Pounded Chicken, Key Lime Pie or Banana Cream Pie. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, April 17 for pick-up on Sunday, April 21. View L. Woods carry-out menu.

Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago

10:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Mon Ami Gabi will serve brunch dishes like the Crème Brûlée French Toast and Chocolate Waffles with homemade fudge and whipped cream from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. For lunch have the “Not Breakfast” section of the menu with plates like the Classic Steak Frites and heart-healthy Salmon, Spinach & Baby Kale Salad from 5:00 – 8:30 PM. The kitchen will be closed from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Mon Ami Gabi will have Easter baskets and a special menu for the kids.

Mon Ami Gabi – Oak Brook

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Mon Ami Gabi will be offering brunch from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Kids will score a sweet Easter treat. Dinner will go from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, as the bistro serves its traditional dinner menu alongside seasonal specials. Be sure to save room for dessert for the new Maple Bread Pudding topped with bourbon toffee sauce and candied pecans.

Osteria Via Stato

10:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Osteria Via Stato will have an Easter Sunday brunch of an Omelet station, Italian-inspired offerings including Ciabatta ‘French’ Toast, a Slagel Farm Carving Station; a made-to-order Ricotta Doughnut station and an Easter candy table for the kids! Price is $54.95 per person plus tax, (gratuity not included) for adults, $19.95 per person plus tax, (gratuity not included) for kids ages 10 and under and free for kids ages five and under.

Oyster Bah

11:30 AM – 8:30 PM

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Oyster Bah with dishes like The Superfood Omelet and Fried Oyster Benedict. Dabble in lunch with the Crab Cake Sandwich or the Original Seafood Roll.

Petterino’s

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Petterino’s will be offering Easter Sunday brunch specials in addition to their regular brunch menu. Enjoy specialty dishes like Freshly Baked Cinnamon Rolls, Lobster Omelette and more.

R.J. Grunts

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

R.J. Grunts will be serving their famous “All-U-Can Eat Weekend Brunch,” with items ranging from Pecan Bread Pudding French Toast and Mini Belgian Waffles to Grunts’ Thick-Cut Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, and Yogurt & Granola for $17.95 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included). As always, the world famous salad bar will be available and included in the price, guests can also add on $6 Bloody Marys and Mimosas.

Saranello’s

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Saranello’s Easter Sunday buffet includes a Carving Station, Omelet Station, Italian specialties, champagne, mimosas and more for $44.95 per person plus tax, (gratuity not included) and children 12 and under are half price.

RPM Italian

12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

RPM Italian is offering the signature dinner menu and seasonal specials for Easter. Opt for house specialties such as Lobster Caprese with buffalo mozzarella and basil, Spaghetti Carbonara with pancetta and egg yolk or Spicy King Crab with squid ink spaghetti.

RPM Steak

12:00 – 10:00 PM

RPM Steak is offering seasonal specials alongside the signature dinner menu for Easter. Enjoy dishes such as Spring Lamb Chops, exquisite Japanese beef including the Hokkaido Snow Beef and Olive Beef, plus the show-stopping RPM Grand Seafood Platter.

Shaw’s Crab House – Chicago

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Shaw’s Crab House – Chicago is offering an all-day Easter buffet! From 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, the buffet will feature brunch-focused items like their omelet station with 13 different ingredients and a build-your-own waffle bar. The buffet will shift to dinner items from 2:30 PM – 7:00 PM. Brunch is priced at $75 for adults plus tax (gratuity not included), $15 for children 7 -12 plus tax (gratuity not included) and free for children 6 and younger.

Shaw’s Crab House – Schaumburg

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Shaw’s Crab House – Schaumburg is hosting an all-day buffet on Easter! Dine on brunch-focused items from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM and a dinner buffet spread from 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM. The Easter bunny will be visiting from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Brunch is priced at $75 for adults plus tax (gratuity not included), $15 for children 7 -12 plus tax (gratuity not included) and free for children 6 and younger.

Stella Barra Pizzeria – Chicago

10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Stella Barra is offering a chef-inspired brunch buffet from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM for $22.95 per guest, plus tax (gratuity not included). Kids aged 10 and under brunch for free! Bloody Marys, Mimosas and Bellinis are all available for $5 each. For dinner try the seasonal menu of handcrafted pizzas and market-driven small plates from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Kids can make their own pies right at the pizza bar and will leave with a sweet Easter treat!

Summer House Santa Monica – Chicago

8:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Summer House is offering brunch and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny for the kids from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. The brunch menu is served from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM with dishes like the Santa Monica Egg White Omelette and the Very Berry Waffle, in addition to the regular lunch menu. For dinner try the Wood-Grilled Fish Tacos, Crispy Brick Chicken, handcrafted sandwiches and burgers.

Wildfire – Chicago, Oak Brook, Lincolnshire, Schaumburg, Glenview

Chicago: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM, Oak Brook, Lincolnshire, Schaumburg & Glenview: 11:00 AM- 8:00 PM

Celebrate Easter at Wildfire! They will be open serving their dinner menu all day, daily specials as well as a delicious Spit Roasted Leg of Lamb with fresh spinach, classic Diane sauce and white cheddar au gratin potatoes.

Passover Events, Friday & Saturday, April 19 & April 20:

Aba

4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Chef CJ Jacobson has created a menu special for the holiday. Favorites on the Passover Mezze Feast menu include Smoked Salmon Spread with dill harissa, Classic Hummus & Charoset with house-made matzoh, Parmesan, Potato & Brussels Sprout Latkes, Roasted Beef Brisket and Flourless Chocolate Tahini Tart. The price is $46.95 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included).

Booth One

5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Booth One is serving traditional Passover dishes such as Homemade Gefilte Fish with beet horseradish, Suzy Friedman’s Vegetarian Chopped Liver, Chicken Liver Pâté, Matzo Ball Soup, Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake and more. The menu is $48.95 per guest, plus tax (gratuity not included) and $19.95 plus tax, (gratuity not included) for kids 12 and younger. Their regular dinner menu will also be available.

Di Pescara

Starting at 4:00 on Friday and 3:00 on Saturday

Di Pescara is offering a family-style Passover menu with traditional dishes like Matzoh Ball Soup, Braised Brisket of Beef, Latkes, and Chocolate Covered Almonds for $44.95 per person plus tax, (gratuity not included) and half price for children 12 and under. The regular menu will be available in the main dining room on Saturday, April 20. Gluten-free options are available. Family-style dining is required. Carryout is available and orders must be placed by Wednesday, April 17 at 2:00 PM.

Ema

11:30 AM – 11:00 PM

Chef CJ Jacobson’s menu features Mediterranean takes on Passover dishes, including House-Made Charoset, Matzoh Ball Soup, Beef Brisket, Flourless Chocolate Cake and more. Price is $46.95 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included).

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab

WHEN: Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20

Joe’s will offer a special prix-fixe holiday menu with favorites such as Gefilte Fish with red beet horseradish, Bibb Lettuce and Chive Salad with chopped liver and Matzo Ball Soup. For the main course, choose from Herb Roasted Chicken, Braised Beef Brisket with red wine bordelaise, and Wild Alaskan Halibut en Papillote, all served with ginger glazed carrots and potato pancakes. End with a slice of Flourless Chocolate Cake. The Passover menu is $54.95 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included) and $24.95 per person for kids 12 and under plus tax, (gratuity not included).

L. Woods

4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

L.Woods Tap & Pine Lodge will serve family favorites like Suzy Friedman’s Vegetarian Chopped Liver and Matzoh Ball Soup to begin the meal, and classic entree items like Rosemary Brown Butter Chicken or Potato Crusted Lake Superior Whitefish. Dinner service begins at 4:00 PM. The Passover dinner is $42.95 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included) and $15.95 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included) for kids 12 and under. Passover Dinner is available for carryout, and the regular dinner menu will also be available.

Mity Nice Bar and Grill

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Mity Nice Bar & Grill will serve Passover dinner family-style or a la carte. Guests can indulge in favorites like Matzoh Ball Soup, Rosemary Brown Butter Chicken, Potato Crusted Halibut and dessert choices like Cheesecake with fresh strawberries and Key Lime Pie. The cost is $40.95 per guest, plus tax (gratuity not included) and $17.95 for per guest, plus tax (gratuity not included) for kids 12 and under.

Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago

5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Mon Ami Gabi’s Executive Chef Nelli Maltezos will be serving a multi-course dinner of traditional dishes such as Homemade Gefilte Fish with beet horseradish, Vegetarian “Chopped Liver” and Matzo Ball Soup. For the main course, enjoy Classic Braised Brisket of Beef served with french green beans and potato pancakes. For dessert, try the Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake with fruit compote. The holiday menu is $44.95 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included) and $17.95 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included) for kids 12 and younger. Their regular dinner menu will also be available. Carryout is available and orders must be placed by Monday, April 15.

Osteria Via Stato

5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Osteria Via Stato will be offering a multi-course Passover menu with dishes like Suzy Friedman’s Vegetarian Chopped Liver, Matzo Ball Soup and more for $39.95 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included).

Saranello’s

Starting at 4:00 on Friday and 3:00 on Saturday

Saranello’s will be offering a traditional Passover Menu served family-style with dishes like Matzoh Ball Soup, Braised Brisket of Beef, Latkes, Chocolate Covered Almonds and more for $44.95 per person plus tax, (gratuity not included) and half price for children 12 and under. The regular menu and Passover specials will be available in the main dining room. Gluten-free options are available. Family-style dining is required. Carryout is available and orders must be placed by Wednesday, April 17 at 2:00 PM.

Summer House Santa Monica – Chicago

5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Summer House Santa Monica’s Executive Chef Ben Goodnick will be serving a menu of traditional dishes such as Homemade Gefilte Fish with beet horseradish, Vegetarian “Chopped Liver,” Matzo Ball Soup, Slow Braised Beef Brisket, Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake with fresh berries and more. The special holiday menu is $44.95 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included) and $12.95 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included) for kids 12 and younger. Their regular dinner menu will also be available. Carryout is also available and orders must be placed by Monday, April 15.

Wildfire – Glenview and Lincolnshire

WHEN: Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20

Wildfire is offering a Passover Club Menu served family-style for groups of 6 or more featuring traditional holiday dishes like chopped liver, matzoh ball soup, matzoh crusted fresh fish, braised brisket of beef and chocolate almond macaroons for $42.95 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included) and $18.95 for children 12 and under, plus tax (gratuity not included). Their regular menu will also be available, along with gluten-free options. Party platters available for carry-out.