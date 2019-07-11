Ed Sheeran Pop-Up Shop in Chicago Tomorrow Only!

Ed Sheeran is celebrating the release of his new album, "No 6. Collaborations Project" with a Chicago-based pop-up shop!

The shop will be open ONE DAY ONLY on Friday, July 12, from 3:06pm to 9:06pm.

According to Billboard, fans will be able to snag exclusive merchendise from his new album, which drops the same day.

There will also be items from streetwear brands available.

You'll find the Chicago pop-up at 1830 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park.

Obviously, prepare for major lines.

Chicago is one of 22 cities hosting Ed Sheeran's pop-ups. In the US you can find the other pop-ups in New York, Boston, Detroit, Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Atlanta.

Overseas the pop-ups are appearing in the U.K, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, France, Finland, Spain and South Korea.

His upcoming collaborations album has an impressive array of artists ranging from Eminem to Justin Bieber to Chris Stapleton.

If you find yourself stumbling into the pop-up, send us your photos!