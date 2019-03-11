Remember Eden's Crush? Where Are They Now?
Whatever happened to the hottest girl group of 2001?
If you were a teen in the 2000s, you were probably a fan of Eden's Crush!
Composed of Ana Maria Lombo, Ivette Sosa, Maile Misajon, Nicole Scherzinger and Rosanna Tavarez, Eden's Crush formed on the 2001 Making the Band-style show Popstars which aired on the now defunct WB.
I age myself when I say that Eden's Crush existed pre-American Idol!
As a young teen obsessed with pop culture, I watched Eden's Crush dance around in butterfly tops and bell bottom jeans while calling boys on their inflatable furniture on their music video "Get Over Yourself."
I had their album, I watched their debut concert, and I knew all the songs.
Everything was in place for Eden's Crush to dominate the girl group scene.
After all, they came up at the height of the millennium's bubblegum pop obsession. But instead, Eden's Crush disappeared from the scene almost as quickly as they'd arrived.
Today, as we look back at their short-lived reign fondly, I find myself wondering "what happened to Eden's Crush and where are they now?"
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole emerged as the most popular member of Eden's Crush. After the group dismantled in 2003, she became the frontwoman of the Pussycat Dolls and the only one who ever sang. When the PCD's broke up, she had ventured into her solo career before coming full-circle and becoming a judge on The X-Factor. She even had a stint in the Broadway musical, Cats. Most recently, she's in the judge's seat on the surprising TV hit, The Masked Singer and performed with Andrea Bocelli. Given previous interviews, I'd say Nicole doesn't keep in touch with any of her previous bandmembers.
Ana Marie Lombo
Ana Marie Lombo now goes by the name of Annie Trousseau and underwent a slight makeover. For one, she rocks short hair now and looks classy AF. She's still a singer, but nowadays, she's a chanteuse with many videos on her Instagram page showing her performing French songs while wearing a beret. She's also a mother to a four-year-old daughter named Billie. Many of her posts reference her time with Eden's Crush.
Rehearsal for tomorrow night. Second music series at @villacarlottala ❤️
Ivette Sosa
Ivette Sosa Dempsey was the one with the curliest hair. She has many titles to her name including vocal coach, choreographer, dance and musical theater, and instructor of Across the Floor. Yep, that's right, she teaches kiddos to dance in New Jersey now. According to her Instagram, she's a mother of two now with her eldest entering fifth grade. Honestly, a quick glance at her page reveals basically no trace of her Hollywood past. She's a normal gal who puts family first!
Rosanna Tavarez
When Eden's Crush ended, Tavarez became a TV personality appearing on Ryan Seacrest: Live and on TV Guide specials from 2004-2005. According to her Instagram bio, she is a yogi and a dancer teacher, which is evident from her Instagram page. Her page is filled with interpretive dance numbers alluding to the fact that Tavarez has made dance her passion. Also on her Insta page? Pictures of her doggos!
A HEARTFELT THANK YOU TO YESTERDAY’S DONORS-- @edpatuto @cyd440 @dailycupofjo @tey_is_texastrill. Because of you we reached yesterday’s goal of 1k!---- . ABOVE IS A SNIPPET OF A STORY ABOUT MY GRANDMOTHER WHICH SERVED AS INSPIRATION FOR THE WORK. LONGER VERSION IS ON FACEBOOK BUT HERE IS REST OF STORY: . ...At 14, my Titi Griselda gathered as many of the grandchildren as she could and brought my grandmother to the house to spend time with us. Her Alzheimer’s was really getting bad at this time. I looked at her and said “It’s Chana” (my familial nickname) and she was scanning my face trying to place me. I then held her arm in my hands and rolled her skin like I use to when I was younger and her eyes welled up with tears. She recognized me, because her BODY remembered. This work begins with this moment and continues to reflect not just personal anecdotes and memories but what I know to be the reality for many families dealing with loved ones who have Alzheimer’s. I hope this work allows audiences to connect with their own experiences, to process familial pain, to reflect on their relationships w their mothers, sisters and children...❤️ Help bring this work to its fullest fruition by donating TODAY-- We have 25 days left! SEE LINK IN BIO✨
Maile Misajon
Maile seemingly continued writing music and in 2011, released a song called "More Than I Already Do." Currenrtly, she's a momma of four living in Nashville and according to her lifestyle blog, Mother is a Verb, "motherhood is a lifestyle." A quick peek at her blog reveals many mommy-inspired stories and some self-love posts.
Not gonna lie, I’m about two seconds away from going to back to diapers. Potty regression is about to send me to the loony bin. Also when it’s two toddlers at once I have one word for you. GROSS. It gets better right?!----♀️ -- #sendwine . . #alsosendunderwear #pottytrainingboys #pottytrainingproblems #pottytrainingsucks #twinboys #twins #twinbrothers #twinmom #twinmomlife #twinmomma #twinmodels #honestmotherhood
There's that.
Now you're all caught up with your favorite girl group of the 2000s, and the best part is that you can follow their journey wherever it leads through social media.
But before I go, let's all hit play on this hit below and transport ourselves to happier days.