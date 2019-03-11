Remember Eden's Crush? Where Are They Now?

If you were a teen in the 2000s, you were probably a fan of Eden's Crush!

Composed of Ana Maria Lombo, Ivette Sosa, Maile Misajon, Nicole Scherzinger and Rosanna Tavarez, Eden's Crush formed on the 2001 Making the Band-style show Popstars which aired on the now defunct WB.

I age myself when I say that Eden's Crush existed pre-American Idol!

As a young teen obsessed with pop culture, I watched Eden's Crush dance around in butterfly tops and bell bottom jeans while calling boys on their inflatable furniture on their music video "Get Over Yourself."

I had their album, I watched their debut concert, and I knew all the songs.

Everything was in place for Eden's Crush to dominate the girl group scene.

After all, they came up at the height of the millennium's bubblegum pop obsession. But instead, Eden's Crush disappeared from the scene almost as quickly as they'd arrived.

Today, as we look back at their short-lived reign fondly, I find myself wondering "what happened to Eden's Crush and where are they now?"

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole emerged as the most popular member of Eden's Crush. After the group dismantled in 2003, she became the frontwoman of the Pussycat Dolls and the only one who ever sang. When the PCD's broke up, she had ventured into her solo career before coming full-circle and becoming a judge on The X-Factor. She even had a stint in the Broadway musical, Cats. Most recently, she's in the judge's seat on the surprising TV hit, The Masked Singer and performed with Andrea Bocelli. Given previous interviews, I'd say Nicole doesn't keep in touch with any of her previous bandmembers.

Getting ready for the -------- A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on Feb 4, 2019 at 1:52pm PST

Ana Marie Lombo

Ana Marie Lombo now goes by the name of Annie Trousseau and underwent a slight makeover. For one, she rocks short hair now and looks classy AF. She's still a singer, but nowadays, she's a chanteuse with many videos on her Instagram page showing her performing French songs while wearing a beret. She's also a mother to a four-year-old daughter named Billie. Many of her posts reference her time with Eden's Crush.

Ivette Sosa

Ivette Sosa Dempsey was the one with the curliest hair. She has many titles to her name including vocal coach, choreographer, dance and musical theater, and instructor of Across the Floor. Yep, that's right, she teaches kiddos to dance in New Jersey now. According to her Instagram, she's a mother of two now with her eldest entering fifth grade. Honestly, a quick glance at her page reveals basically no trace of her Hollywood past. She's a normal gal who puts family first!

Pumpkin picking!#familyfirst #memories #mywholeworld A post shared by Ivette Sosa Dempsey (@ivettesosa143) on Oct 15, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Rosanna Tavarez

When Eden's Crush ended, Tavarez became a TV personality appearing on Ryan Seacrest: Live and on TV Guide specials from 2004-2005. According to her Instagram bio, she is a yogi and a dancer teacher, which is evident from her Instagram page. Her page is filled with interpretive dance numbers alluding to the fact that Tavarez has made dance her passion. Also on her Insta page? Pictures of her doggos!

Maile Misajon

Maile seemingly continued writing music and in 2011, released a song called "More Than I Already Do." Currenrtly, she's a momma of four living in Nashville and according to her lifestyle blog, Mother is a Verb, "motherhood is a lifestyle." A quick peek at her blog reveals many mommy-inspired stories and some self-love posts.

There's that.

Now you're all caught up with your favorite girl group of the 2000s, and the best part is that you can follow their journey wherever it leads through social media.

But before I go, let's all hit play on this hit below and transport ourselves to happier days.