Spring Awakening Finds New Home With Zedd, DJ Snake on Lineup

ZEDD, REZZ, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Griz and DJ Illenium will be playing Spring Awakening at its third location this year!

Yep, EDM festival Spring Awakening has changed locations for the third time since it's 2012 debut.

From Soldier Field to Addams/Medill Park, SAMF hopes that Poplar Creek at 59-90 Entertainment District in suburban Hoffman Estates will finally stick.

But even though SAMF, as it's referred to by beloved ragers, has had trouble keeping a home, it hasn't stopped organizers from securing yet another incredible lineup for 2019.

Organizers are even feeling pretty optimistic about bringing their festival to the suburbs.

In a statement, React Presents’ co-general managers Patrick Grumley and Matt Rucins said, "We are excited to announce that SAMF ’19 has relocated to Poplar Creek, a perfect festival location with a rich musical history – adjacent to the Sears Centre Arena, and by the former site of the Poplar Creek Music Theater. This decision was made with our fans in mind, in order to deliver them the best Spring Awakening at a site that will offer a superior experience. Thank you for supporting us and we look forward to seeing you at Spring Awakening 2019!”

Organizers believe the 27 acres of land will allow for "bigger and better stages" and "experiential environments" like interactive art installations and even carnival rides.

Even getting to the festival is going to be breezy as complimentary shuttles from nearby Metra stations to the festival grounds will be provided to fest-goers.

For the first time ever, the location will allow for festival parking onsite.

One thing is for sure? Snagging a hotel room overnight will be slightly cheaper than it used to be in the city.

Tickets are on sale now. Spring Awakening’s full lineup will be announced Friday.

Spring Awakening will take place June 7 - 9.