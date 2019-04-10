Is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Coming to an End?

All good things must come to an end and that applies to Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.

The 61-year-old comedian, who has been a daytime staple since her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, aired in 2003, is getting ready to end her reign.

The news shouldn't come as a major shock as Ellen has been vocal about wanting to retire, but the end may be sooner than any of us had imagined.

Sources reveal it may happen next season or the season after that.

Before the award-winning daytime host takes her final bow, she does want to pick a worthy successor and hopes to remain on as a producer.

According to Perez Hilton, she's already in talks with possible replacements which include Katy Perry, Sean Hayes, and Mario Lopez.

All three have been on her show a few times and have hosting experience, but can they really live up to Ellen?

Kelly Clarkson has been even thrown into the mix and with her own talk show in the works, we could see this being a viable option.

She even hosted a mock episode for Ellen proving she has what it takes.

What do you think?

Who would you like to see replace Ellen?