Elton John Set to Perform for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Royal Wedding

We're all going to be feeling the love on Saturday when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange "I do's."

It has been confirmed that Elton John will perform sometime during the event. At this time, it's unclear if he will perform a few ballads for the royal couple during the ceremony or the reception.

Rumors first began circulating when Elton rescheduled his Las Vegas shows that weekend and didn't offer up a reason.

He's a fitting choice considering his deep history with Harry's late mother Princess Diana; Elton and Diana were close friends and collaborated to raise money for AIDS research.

After she passed, he performed a moving rendition of Candle in the Wind at her funeral.

The couple is planning to honor the late Diana by incorporating white garden roses into the floral display, which were her favorite flowers.

Despite all the Markle family drama with Meghan's estranged, chatty sister and her indecisive father, it's shaping up to be a beautiful event.

The Spice Girls will all be in attendance but will not be performing as previously expected.