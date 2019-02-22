'Empire' is Giving Jussie Smollett the Boot For Now

Things just keep going getting worse and worse for Jussie Smollett.

Producers of the hit series 'Empire' just announced that Smollett's character, Jamal, will be removed from the final two episodes of the fifth season.

JUST IN: Producers of EMPIRE announce that Jussie Smollett's character will be removed from the final two episodes of the fifth season. — John Koblin (@koblin) February 22, 2019

"The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us. Jussie has been an important member of our EMPIRE family for the past five years and we care about him deeply. While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out," executive producers Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer told Fox News.

"We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season," the statement continued.

No word if his character will reappear in the second half of season 5 which returns to FOX on March 13.

The network and his cast have been very supportive of Smollett, but after he was officially arrested for filing a false report, they are "taking this matter very seriously."

Smollett reportedly returned to the set of the Chicago show a few hours after posting his $100,000 bail.

He apparently apologized to the cast and crew on Thursday night for any embarrassment the allegations may have caused, however, he did maintain that he was innocent and never faked the hate crimes.

A set member that was at the meeting said they were "shocked and dismayed" that Smollett stuck to his story of innocence.

Reportedly, Smollett staged the hate crimes because he was unhappy with his salary.

