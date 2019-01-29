'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Homophobic Attack

Check out WBBM-AM's report for the latest updates on this story!

Jussie Smollett, who stars as Jamal Lyon on the hit series 'Empire,' was brutally attacked in what appears to be a hate crime.

TMZ confirmed that the attack was so violent, he had to be hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He has apparently been treated and released.

Chicago PD tell TMZ: "[We> received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and battery involving a cast member of the television show Empire. Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime." https://t.co/icAiO1SDfF — Sean Mandell (@SeanMandell) January 29, 2019

One report says two men wearing ski masks placed a noose around Jussie's neck around 2am on Tuesday in Chicago where he films the FOX show.

ThatGrapeJuice.Net says Jussie recently received a creepy letter with cut out letters spelling, "You will die black f**."

Law enforcement confirmed that Chicago PD is investigating the attack as battery.

Sending well wishes to Smollett.