The End May Be Near For 'The Jerry Springer Show'

The "Jer-ry, Jer-ry, Jer-ry" chants are growing fainter as the possibility of a cancellation looms over syndicated talk show, Jerry Springer.

TVLine reports that the end may be near for the show that has been solving baby mama drama since the early 90s.

Apparently, The Jerry Springer Show has ceased production of new episodes. When it moves to The CW this fall, it will only air pre-taped episodes and repeats.

The good news is that the end may not be final; the CW is considering ordering brand new episodes further down the road.

Maybe everyone there could just use an extended hiatus? Enduring years of what has become known as "trash TV" can take its toll.

Hey, there's always Maury. Say it with me now... Mau-ry, Mau-ry, Mau-ry!