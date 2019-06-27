Everything We Know About Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Weekend Wedding in France

It's happening.

Joe Jonas is getting married to Sophie Turner again.

This time they're trading in the Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards for a lavish mansion in France.

The Jonas family has been seen all around France this week gearing up for the wedding.

Joe and Sophie arrived at their official weekend wedding venue, the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, just a few hours ago.

Shortly after, the pair was joined by the rest of the Jonas family, including Nick and Kevin, and their respective wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

The group enjoyed some cocktails and then hit the pool for some R&R.

Earlier this week, Sophie and Joe shared a photo of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Sophie also shared a photo on her Instagram story of her and Joe taking side-by-side baths together. And yes, Joe was naked in the tub under all that water!

But it isn't just the Jonas brothers enjoying their time in France.

Kevin and Danielle took their 5-year-old daughter to see the Eiffel Tower.

How adorable does Alena look?

Paris nights ♥️ A post shared by --Danielle-- (@daniellejonas) on Jun 27, 2019 at 2:41am PDT

You always make me smile -- A post shared by --Danielle-- (@daniellejonas) on Jun 27, 2019 at 3:42am PDT

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas posted a photo cuddling up to Priyanka when the family took a romantic cruise down the River Seine in Paris.

The city of love ---- A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jun 24, 2019 at 5:58am PDT

They don't call it the city of love for nothing!

Stay tuned for updates on the Jonas-Turner wedding ceremony this weekend!