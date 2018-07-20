Everything We Know About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Wedding So Far
This is one thing Hailey will NOT allow at the wedding!
The wedding bells are getting louder and louder for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
Though they recently got engaged, the couple has already begun planning the big day.
And though it may seem a little rushed, it's actually the most human thing in the world. Plus, it's never too early to start planning.
While they haven't set an official wedding date, they have a general idea of what kind of wedding they want.
Here's what we know so far!
- Post Malone may be the wedding singer! TMZ posted a video of Post Malone, Justin's good friend, saying that he would "love" to perform at the wedding. And he'd even do it for free. What a good friend. He also said he wouldn't mind being a "flower boy" or a ring bearer. Either way, he's definitely going to have a role in the wedding!
Your a beautiful person Posty! Truly an honor to know you my brother!
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
- Hailey has already figured out her bridal party! According to her aunt, Kim Bassinger, Hailey's bridal party will include her sister Alaia and her cousin Ireland. "Oh, it’ll be fun," Basinger told US Weekly. "Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now."No word on who will be her maid of matron of honor yet.
maid of honor and the Bride's mom --
A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on
- It's going to be a small wedding! A source close to Bieber told People that the couple wants a "small ceremony" with just their families. “They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”
- Justin's mustache will not be on the guest list. The couple's friend Ryan Good commented on Instagram suggesting that Biebs should grow back his mustache for the wedding. Baldwin quickly chimed in writing, "don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic." Tell us how you really feel about the 'stache, Hailey.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
- Neither will Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. This one seems like a no-brainer. Even though Hailey was a major #Jelena fan before meeting and falling in love with Bieber, it's safe to say Ms. Gomez won't be in attendance or even scoring an invite.
A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on
- Oh, Canada! Justin may be heading home to his hometown to tie the knot. Ontario's mayor has been very vocal about wanting Justin to have the reception and ceremony back in Canada. He offered the couple tickets to a Stratford Warriors hockey game which as you may know is Bieber's favorite team. An added bonus is that locals would give Bieber and his new bride some privacy which he otherwise would not get in Hollywood.
There’s gunna be one less lonely girl -- ... and only one lonely girl left -- my other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride ♥️. congratulations to the two of you @haileybaldwin @justinbieber
A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on
- Justin Will Sing One Less Lonely Girl: Okay, this is totally made up but wouldn't it be cute? Even Hailey's cousin Ireland thinks so! When she posted her Instagram congratulations, she used the song lyrics in the quote!