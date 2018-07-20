Everything We Know About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Wedding So Far

The wedding bells are getting louder and louder for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Though they recently got engaged, the couple has already begun planning the big day.

And though it may seem a little rushed, it's actually the most human thing in the world. Plus, it's never too early to start planning.

While they haven't set an official wedding date, they have a general idea of what kind of wedding they want.

Here's what we know so far!

Post Malone may be the wedding singer! TMZ posted a video of Post Malone, Justin's good friend, saying that he would "love" to perform at the wedding. And he'd even do it for free. What a good friend. He also said he wouldn't mind being a "flower boy" or a ring bearer. Either way, he's definitely going to have a role in the wedding!

Hailey has already figured out her bridal party! According to her aunt, Kim Bassinger, Hailey's bridal party will include her sister Alaia and her cousin Ireland. "Oh, it’ll be fun," Basinger told US Weekly. "Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now."No word on who will be her maid of matron of honor yet.

A source close to Bieber told People that the couple wants a "small ceremony" with just their families. “They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.” Justin's mustache will not be on the guest list. The couple's friend Ryan Good commented on Instagram suggesting that Biebs should grow back his mustache for the wedding. Baldwin quickly chimed in writing, "don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic." Tell us how you really feel about the 'stache, Hailey.

Neither will Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. This one seems like a no-brainer. Even though Hailey was a major #Jelena fan before meeting and falling in love with Bieber, it's safe to say Ms. Gomez won't be in attendance or even scoring an invite.

Oh, Canada! Justin may be heading home to his hometown to tie the knot. Ontario's mayor has been very vocal about wanting Justin to have the reception and ceremony back in Canada. He offered the couple tickets to a Stratford Warriors hockey game which as you may know is Bieber's favorite team. An added bonus is that locals would give Bieber and his new bride some privacy which he otherwise would not get in Hollywood.