Everything We Know About Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Traditional Indian Wedding So Far

The wedding countdown is on and pre-wedding celebrations have officially started!

Here's everything we know about Nick Jonas and Priyanka's impending nuptials!

It's going to be at an actual palace so from now on I'm referring to this as the second royal wedding of the year!

When

Since it will be a mixed-faith wedding, there are a few dates to keep in mind. Traditional Mehendi and sangeeet ceremonies are set to take place Nov. 29, according to the Times of India. A cocktail party and a haldi ceremony will occur on Dec. 1, the nuptial vows are set for Dec. 2, and the Christian ceremony will conclude the events on Dec. 3! Yep, four full days!

Where

Reportedly, it will take place at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Pre-Wedding Fun

According to reports, Priyanka will perform with her mother Madhu Chopra during the sangeet ceremony. A source told Filmfare, “Priyanka will be doing a Kathak performance on the sangeet ceremony. The actress will also be dancing on her popular number desi girl, practices for which are on in full swing. Choreographer Ganesh Hegde is choreographing her complete act.”

Welcome home baby... -- A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 22, 2018 at 4:36am PST

Who Is Standing Up?

Nick will have 11 groomsmen, according to E! News. Earlier this month, he shared the names of five of them: brothers Joe, Kevin and Frankie Jonas (obviously), Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucket, and Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra.

Bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey threw Priyanka a glamorous bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Café in New York City. No word if Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle, or Joe Jonas' fiancee, Sophie Turner, will stand by Priyanka's side.

Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:39am PST

What Are They Wearing?

Times of India reported that Chopra will wear an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla design for the Indian ceremony and will switch to a Ralph Lauren creation for the Christian part.

Where Are They Registered?

The couple has partnered with Amazon for gifts and charity. Check it out HERE!

Since the wedding is just a few days away, Nick and Priyanka are already in India probably doing last-minute wedding prep and celebrating.

Family and friends have already begun arriving including Joe and Sophie.

Friends.. family.. ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 27, 2018 at 9:35am PST

Nick even spent Thanksgiving with Chopra's side of the family!

Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:53am PST

It's safe to say, Nick already feels at home!

Congrats to the happy couple! We cannot wait to see all the photos from the big day!