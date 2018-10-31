EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Why Don't We Plans to Dress Up As Another Famous Group for Halloween

Zach from Why Don't We caught up with Tyler yesterday and the reunion was long overdue.

Zach revealed that WDW had plans to dress up as the Beatles for Halloween with Jack being the guitar. Will they go through with it? Stalk their socials to find out!

He also talked about his favorite cereal, why he's so cute, and shared how excited he is to perform at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash on Dec. 8th! Don't forget to get your tickets.