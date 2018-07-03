Expect Major 4th of July Traffic Today

Hitting the roads for 4th of July? Today (Tuesday, July 3) is actually the worst day for travel.

According to AAA, the afternoon rush between 4-6pm will be the worse.

They are warning that travel may take twice as long.

Though the holiday falls on an unfortunate Wednesday providing folks with two Monday's and two Fridays, more than 4.7 million vehicles are expected to travel on the 294-mile Illinois Tollway system between Tues and Thurs.

O'Hare will see roughly 1.6 million passengers and Midway about 496,000 during the seven-day holiday period from Monday through July 8, said Karen Pride, Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman.

Nothing will keep us from celebrating America -- not even an odd off day.

Are you one of the folks traveling this holiday? Did you take more time off?