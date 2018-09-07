Fall Guide: All The Pumpkin Spice Products You Need In Your Life

Pumpkin spice flavored items are unavoidable from the middle of August till the first freeze.

Everywhere you turn, you're being bombarded by the official flavor and scent of fall.

However, there are two kinds of people in this world: those who love pumpkin spice and those who despise it.

If you're in the latter category, you don't know what's good for you and you should probably stop reading unless there's a slight chance you might have a change of heart.

If you're in the former category, I poured my blood, sweat and pumpkin-spice tears into putting this majestic list together for you.

You're welcome.

Here's a list of pumpkin spice products you have to try this fall!

Dunkin Donuts

DD is not playing this fall. In addition to their Pumpkin and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, they have added a Maple Cream Cheese Spread, an Apple Crisp Donut, and brought back the Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich (mmm caramelized maple sugar bacon), pumpkin donuts and muffins, and their signature Festive Fall Donut. Seriously, do NOT snooze on this heaven-sent fall menu!

So, so much -- #PumpkinIsBack A post shared by dunkindonuts (@dunkindonuts) on Aug 27, 2018 at 6:15am PDT

Frosted Pumpkin Spice Pop-Tarts

Pop this pumpkin-y goodness -- found in the aisles of Taregt -- into your toaster every morning.

Chobani Pumpkin Spice Yogurt

Sure, other yogurt companies may have given the pumpkin spice thing a go, but Chobani has pie crust mix-ins, glazed pumpkin seeds and pecans.

Pumpkin Spice Noosa

Yeah, I just talked up Chobani but Noosa now has pumpkin yogurt made from real pumpkin and spices with granola toppings of white chocolate chips and pumpkin seeds.

Smashmallow Pumpkin Pie

These artisanal marshmallows are getting the Autumn upgrade. Again, Target. Because what can't you find at Target?

Godiva Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffles

Godiva knows that the key to our hearts are milk chocolate truffles filled with creamy pumpkin spice ganache.

Captain Morgan Jack-O Blast Pumpkin Spiced Rum

I was a HUGE fan of their watermelon rum so this has to be just as delicious. Pumpkin spice doesn't disappoint.

Auntie Anne's

No, you're not misreading... Auntie Anne's has added Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets to their menu again this year.

365 Everyday Value Organic Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Whole Foods giving your summer treat a fall upgrade. Can someone mail these to my house, ASAP?

Jif Peanut Butter and Naturally Flavored Maple Spread

Okay, maple is like the next best thing to pumpkin.

Kind Bars

You can even have a healthy, afternoon pick-me-up with Kind's Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice limited edition bar.

Kahlua

Pumpkin Spice liquor to add a little pumpkin love into your coffee on the weekend!

Halo Top Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream

The fan favorite flavor is back again this year!

Pumpkin Butter

Forget regular butter, during the fall all we eat is pumpkin spice!

Snyders Pumpkin Spice Pretzels

What else is there to do but stuff your face with these?

Samual Adams Pumpkin Ale

Tailgating has never been this delicious... or pumpkin-flavored!

Thomas' English Muffins

Nothing is safe from the pumpkin spice effect anymore... not even your English muffins. But what can ya do besides top them with some pumpkin butter and devour?