Fall Guide: All The Pumpkin Spice Products You Need In Your Life
Get a taste of fall!
Pumpkin spice flavored items are unavoidable from the middle of August till the first freeze.
Everywhere you turn, you're being bombarded by the official flavor and scent of fall.
However, there are two kinds of people in this world: those who love pumpkin spice and those who despise it.
If you're in the latter category, you don't know what's good for you and you should probably stop reading unless there's a slight chance you might have a change of heart.
If you're in the former category, I poured my blood, sweat and pumpkin-spice tears into putting this majestic list together for you.
You're welcome.
Here's a list of pumpkin spice products you have to try this fall!
Dunkin Donuts
DD is not playing this fall. In addition to their Pumpkin and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, they have added a Maple Cream Cheese Spread, an Apple Crisp Donut, and brought back the Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich (mmm caramelized maple sugar bacon), pumpkin donuts and muffins, and their signature Festive Fall Donut. Seriously, do NOT snooze on this heaven-sent fall menu!
Frosted Pumpkin Spice Pop-Tarts
Pop this pumpkin-y goodness -- found in the aisles of Taregt -- into your toaster every morning.
Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts are back with a fresh, new look!
Chobani Pumpkin Spice Yogurt
Sure, other yogurt companies may have given the pumpkin spice thing a go, but Chobani has pie crust mix-ins, glazed pumpkin seeds and pecans.
It was only a matter of time
Pumpkin Spice Noosa
Yeah, I just talked up Chobani but Noosa now has pumpkin yogurt made from real pumpkin and spices with granola toppings of white chocolate chips and pumpkin seeds.
#gourmet #pumpkin #dessert --cause its #pumpkintime #noosa #pumpkineverything
Smashmallow Pumpkin Pie
These artisanal marshmallows are getting the Autumn upgrade. Again, Target. Because what can't you find at Target?
Ready to spice things up? Introducing Pumpkin Pie, the better-for-you way to enjoy the season's favorite flavor – with the zing of pumpkin spice paired with rich and velvety cream. Zero grams of fat and only 80 calories per serving so you can have your pie (and eat it too). Available for a limited time at select Target locations nationwide, on our website, and at select local retailers near you!
Godiva Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffles
Godiva knows that the key to our hearts are milk chocolate truffles filled with creamy pumpkin spice ganache.
Godiva has the best Pumpkin Truffles
Captain Morgan Jack-O Blast Pumpkin Spiced Rum
I was a HUGE fan of their watermelon rum so this has to be just as delicious. Pumpkin spice doesn't disappoint.
Here we go!
Auntie Anne's
No, you're not misreading... Auntie Anne's has added Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets to their menu again this year.
365 Everyday Value Organic Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Whole Foods giving your summer treat a fall upgrade. Can someone mail these to my house, ASAP?
They're back!! But not for long, so if you've been missing these pumpkin ice cream sandwiches from last year, you better come now to stock up!
Jif Peanut Butter and Naturally Flavored Maple Spread
Okay, maple is like the next best thing to pumpkin.
Kind Bars
You can even have a healthy, afternoon pick-me-up with Kind's Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice limited edition bar.
Luckily I still have a stash of KIND Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice bars from last year! Sure hope these come back this year!
Kahlua
Pumpkin Spice liquor to add a little pumpkin love into your coffee on the weekend!
Kahlúa Pumpkin Spice

Nose: dark roast coffee, cinnamon and some spices.

Taste: a coffee flavor with baking spices right away. A nutmeg and ground cinnamon attack at the point of entry. It then gets added in with a sweet pumpkin flavor and some creamy cinnamon spread and a hint of cloves.

Finish: a typical mouth coating that leaves a good flavor for me. A pumpkin, with brown sugar and cinnamon combine with a roasted coffee flavor. The pie spices, cinnamon and nutmeg and clove come together here with the smooth sipping drink. Pumpkin pie for sure!

Score: 85/100 B

Cost: $22 for 750ml

Rating is up a few from last year as this one also grew on me. It has a lot of the classic coffee flavors to go with that seasonal pumpkin. This one is enjoyable! Cheers!
Halo Top Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream
The fan favorite flavor is back again this year!
Step 1: Find something pumpkin related and add chocolate. Step 2: Take a picture. Step 3: Sit back and wait for the likes to roll in.
Pumpkin Butter
Forget regular butter, during the fall all we eat is pumpkin spice!
----------❤ #foodies #foodie #foodiesofinstagram #foodiegram #foodporn #food #butter #pumpkinbutter #landolakes #fall #delicious #runnergirl #love
Snyders Pumpkin Spice Pretzels
What else is there to do but stuff your face with these?
These are delicious!
Samual Adams Pumpkin Ale
Tailgating has never been this delicious... or pumpkin-flavored!
Samuel Adams Pumpkin Batch is better when warmer. I love saisons & like pumpkin beer but I'm not sure the two work together very well. The pie spices & spicy yeast clash.
Thomas' English Muffins
Nothing is safe from the pumpkin spice effect anymore... not even your English muffins. But what can ya do besides top them with some pumpkin butter and devour?
I don't normally eat English muffins, & I know I shouldn't, & I know they're limited edition, but Damn I wish they sold these year round!! They smell so good when they're toasting!