Fall Guide: Best Pumpkin Patches Near Chicago 2018
It's mandatory to pick pumpkins, drink apple cider, and get lost in a corn maze this fall.
Just because we live in Chicago, doesn't mean pumpkin patches are out of reach.
We've put together a list of the best pumpkin patches near Chicago because it's mandatory to pick your own pumpkin and get lost in a corn maze this fall.
All the locations are family friendly so grab your little ones and let them have a fall-filled day of fun!
Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm - 31.2 miles from Downtown Chicago
This patch is located an hour southwest of Chicago. Admission ranges from $9.99 - $20.99 a day. Activities include twirling honeypots, pig races, a petting zoo, and best of all, Uncle Bub's award-winning BBQ!
Sep. 14 - Oct. 30 // 13341 W. 151st St., Homer Glen
All new attractions at #bengtsonspumpkinfarm come see why we are #chicagosbest
Sonny Acres Farm - 36.3 miles from Downtown Chicago
Stock up on pumpkins, gourds and squash before you visit the Dizzy Zone spinning tunnel, and if you're brave enough, take a ride on the infamous haunted wagon ride.
Sept 22 - Halloween // 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago
Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch - 37.1 miles from Downtown Chicago
Pig races, a pumpkin express, a petting zoo and so much more in this fall staple!
Aug. 31-Oct. 31 (closes at noon on Halloween) // 42W813 Reinking Rd., Hampshire
Mums the word... We have a beautiful selection of outdoor mum planters of all styles!
County Line Orchard - 41.8 miles from Downtown Chicago
Admission ranges from $5 to $10 depending on activities. Take a stroll and pick some apples in their orchard, ride miniature horses, and feed Peter the Pumpkin-Eating dino!
Aug. 29 - Oct. 28th // 200 County Line Rd., Hobart, In
Bumper crop of Honey Crisp this year. The trees are loaded. Come help us pick them!! #upick #honeycrisp #apples #localfood #appleseason
Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm - 41.7 miles from Downtown Chicago
Siegel's has over 30 incredible attractions from the Ghost Town Railroad, to a pumpkin patch, to a tractor ride. Experience it all this fall!
Now - Oct 31 // 17250 S. Weber Rd., Crest Hill
* TODAY IS THE DAY, The 5th drawing contest day * Have the kiddos at home draw a picture of their "Favorite Attraction" on the farm they have seen on the farm. Be sure to post the photo and #SiegelsCottonwoodFarm to enter for the Family Pass to this years Pumpkin Fest.
Didier Farms - 43.5 miles from Downtown Chicago
Come to Didier Farms for pumpkin fest. There's a silly string asylum, spiced apple cider, pig races and so much more!
Sept 22 - October 31 // 16678 W. Aptakisic Rd., Lincolnshire, IL 60069
Richardson’s Adventure Farm - 66.7 miles from Downtown Chicago
Yes, it's a bit of a distance, but if you're proud of being from Illinois, this is one corn maze you need to check out! They are paying tribute to our great state with a maze that includes Abe Lincoln, Chicago skyscrapers, the Ferris Wheel, and the Lake Michigan shoreline. They also highlight other state symbols like the capitol building. Previously, mazes were dedicated to the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup and Cubs' World Series. Other activities include pig races, wagon rides and more. Admission runs from $14-$17.
Sept 1 - Nov 4 // 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove
BONUS: If you love Netflix's Stranger Things, you may want to take a trip to Exploration Acres (131 miles from Downtown Chicago) in Hawkins, er, Lafayette, Indiana.
It's dubbed the largest corn maze and pumpkin patch in northwest Indiana spanning roughly 10-15 football fields and this year. Etched into the maze is Eleven, a Demogorgon and the boys on their bikes. More info HERE!
Here it is! The 2018 Exploration Acres Stranger Things maze. 20 acres of #FieldsToDiscover. Open September 14, 2018 through October 28, 2018. Visit www.explorationacres.com for more information. #StrangerThings #Netflix #ExplorationAcres