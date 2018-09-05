Fall Guide: Best Pumpkin Patches Near Chicago 2018

Just because we live in Chicago, doesn't mean pumpkin patches are out of reach.

We've put together a list of the best pumpkin patches near Chicago because it's mandatory to pick your own pumpkin and get lost in a corn maze this fall.

All the locations are family friendly so grab your little ones and let them have a fall-filled day of fun!

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm - 31.2 miles from Downtown Chicago

This patch is located an hour southwest of Chicago. Admission ranges from $9.99 - $20.99 a day. Activities include twirling honeypots, pig races, a petting zoo, and best of all, Uncle Bub's award-winning BBQ!

Sep. 14 - Oct. 30 // 13341 W. 151st St., Homer Glen

Sonny Acres Farm - 36.3 miles from Downtown Chicago

Stock up on pumpkins, gourds and squash before you visit the Dizzy Zone spinning tunnel, and if you're brave enough, take a ride on the infamous haunted wagon ride.

Sept 22 - Halloween // 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago

I’m a big boy! A post shared by Greg Miller (@gameovergreggy) on Aug 21, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch - 37.1 miles from Downtown Chicago

Pig races, a pumpkin express, a petting zoo and so much more in this fall staple!

Aug. 31-Oct. 31 (closes at noon on Halloween) // 42W813 Reinking Rd., Hampshire

County Line Orchard - 41.8 miles from Downtown Chicago

Admission ranges from $5 to $10 depending on activities. Take a stroll and pick some apples in their orchard, ride miniature horses, and feed Peter the Pumpkin-Eating dino!

Aug. 29 - Oct. 28th // 200 County Line Rd., Hobart, In

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm - 41.7 miles from Downtown Chicago

Siegel's has over 30 incredible attractions from the Ghost Town Railroad, to a pumpkin patch, to a tractor ride. Experience it all this fall!

Now - Oct 31 // 17250 S. Weber Rd., Crest Hill

Didier Farms - 43.5 miles from Downtown Chicago

Come to Didier Farms for pumpkin fest. There's a silly string asylum, spiced apple cider, pig races and so much more!

Sept 22 - October 31 // 16678 W. Aptakisic Rd., Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Making taffy apples for Pumpkinfest! A post shared by Didierfarms (@didierfarms) on Sep 23, 2016 at 11:37am PDT

Richardson’s Adventure Farm - 66.7 miles from Downtown Chicago

Yes, it's a bit of a distance, but if you're proud of being from Illinois, this is one corn maze you need to check out! They are paying tribute to our great state with a maze that includes Abe Lincoln, Chicago skyscrapers, the Ferris Wheel, and the Lake Michigan shoreline. They also highlight other state symbols like the capitol building. Previously, mazes were dedicated to the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup and Cubs' World Series. Other activities include pig races, wagon rides and more. Admission runs from $14-$17.

Sept 1 - Nov 4 // 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove

We’re basically triplets now-- A post shared by zo ---- (@zoemenguy) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

BONUS: If you love Netflix's Stranger Things, you may want to take a trip to Exploration Acres (131 miles from Downtown Chicago) in Hawkins, er, Lafayette, Indiana.

It's dubbed the largest corn maze and pumpkin patch in northwest Indiana spanning roughly 10-15 football fields and this year. Etched into the maze is Eleven, a Demogorgon and the boys on their bikes. More info HERE!