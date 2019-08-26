Bad News: The Farmers' Almanac Predicts Miserable Winter... Again

Enjoy these fleeting summer days because before you know it, it's going to be winter again.

And I have some bad news to report... the Farmers' Almanac says that we should prepare for yet another very long and brutal winter.

More specifically they're warning of something called a "polar coaster."

"Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country," Farmers' Almanac Editor and Philom Peter Geiger said in a press release.

That includes miserably cold temperatures and "hefty snowfalls" for most of the country.

People on the East Coast are expected to endure the harshest conditions with the western-third of the country in for a milder winter.

They're also warning that January will bring the coldest temperatures to the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes. Basically, the coming of the second polar vortex.

It'd be down to just ignore the warnings and brush them off, but I'm still recovering from that -30 degree weather.

Let's hope that, unlike last year, the Farmers' Almanac is wrong.