Chicago is feeling pretty lucky because their first ever magical Irish pop-up has arrived.

Charm'd, located at 3505 N Clark St., is being described as an "enchanting, over-the-top, multi-room, multi-level magical Irish experience."

What will you find inside? Irish decor, lucky charms, multiple bars and leprechaun mischief.

According to the bar's description, you can "Frolic in the Leprechaun Garden, press your luck on Lucky Lane, take a stroll thru the Emerald Isle, enjoy a colorful cocktail in the Rainbow Room or meet your mischief at Shenanigan’s Shot Bar."

The menu itself includes colorful drinks like Unicorn Dream, Shamrock'd and Pot O' Gold.

There's also a list of James Irish Whiskey's, a selection of Irish beers, and of course, GREEN BEER.

You can also nosh on Irish delicacy's like Fish and Chips and Reuben's or opt for something more creative like orange and green sliders dubbed as Saint's Sliders.

In other words, you won't run out of fun things to do, Irish drinks to drink, and delicious food to eat at Charm'd.

As most pop-ups, you'll be required to purchase a ticket to the pop-up in advance. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Check out all the four-leaf clover magic HERE!