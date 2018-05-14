Fifth Harmony Take Last Bow Before Embarking on Solo Careers

Till next time, Fifth Harmony!

May 14, 2018
Fifth Harmony performed their final show together before embarking on an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects this weekend. 

Following the show in Florida, the ladies wrote a special message to the fans on Twitter:

"We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts,"  Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui wrote. 

The show was the culmination of six long years together. 

A fan posted their "final bow" on Twitter inciting much sadness from Harmonizers.

The good news is that all four ladies will be pursuing solo careers. 

Much like with One Direction, this means we're getting four times as much music. 

And we cannot wait for them to explore their own personal styles when not confined to the girl group sound! 

 

