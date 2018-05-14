Fifth Harmony Take Last Bow Before Embarking on Solo Careers

Fifth Harmony performed their final show together before embarking on an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects this weekend.

Following the show in Florida, the ladies wrote a special message to the fans on Twitter:

We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts -- — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 12, 2018

The show was the culmination of six long years together.

What a way to cap off 6 years together! Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/K4RJDlvGpr — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 13, 2018

A fan posted their "final bow" on Twitter inciting much sadness from Harmonizers.

thank you for everything you’ve done for me the past 6 years.

I dont know where I would be without you girls in my life. I cant wait for these next chapters. its definitely no goodbyes, just see you later------------ @FifthHarmony @dinahjane97 @LaurenJauregui @Normani @AllyBrooke pic.twitter.com/U3zbFUox7Z — princess ana (@Ana5HBiebvato) May 12, 2018

The good news is that all four ladies will be pursuing solo careers.

Much like with One Direction, this means we're getting four times as much music.

And we cannot wait for them to explore their own personal styles when not confined to the girl group sound!