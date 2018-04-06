First Look at Meryl Streep on the Set of "Big Little Lies" Season Two

Meryl Streep has arrived in Monterey.

The three-time Oscar winner has joined Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and rest of the Big Little Lies cast for season two as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's villainous character Perry.

On Thursday, Kidman shared a picture on social media giving fans the first glimpse of Meryl on set.

“First day on the set with Meryl and my darling boys,” Kidman wrote on Instagram.

HBO revealed Meryl's character visits Celeste and the boys after Perry's death searching for answers. Will she blame her daughter-in-law?