FIRST LOOK: Tom Hardy Full Venom Revealed in Action-Packed "Venom" Trailer

We are extremely afraid after getting our first look at Tom Hardy as the Marvel anti-hero Venom.

The second teaser trailer for Venom dropped Tuesday at CinemaCon and introduced Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist wanting to expose the Life Foundation for performing dangerous science experiments involving an alien symbiote.

Unlike the February trailer, this one set the tone revealing more plot details and more action.

And it finally gave us a glimpse at the monstrous creature Brock turns into after being taken over by the alien symbiote, and it's equal parts terrifying and amazing.

Venom hits theaters on October 5, 2018.

It's one of the first films in a slate of movies based on characters from Marvel's Spider-Man comic books being produced by Sony.