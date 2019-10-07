First Look at Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and John Stamos in 'The Little Mermaid Live'

We cannot wait to venture under the sea with Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, and more!

On Sunday, fans were given a glimpse at the upcoming Little Mermaid Live musical through a 30-second promo.

Cravalho shows off her red locks as Ariel, Queen Latifah rocks the purple look of envy as Ursula, Shaggy will give Sebastian a Jamaican spin, John Stamos is trading in his Uncle Jessie nickname for Chef Louis, and The Good Wife's Graham Phillips fills the shoes of Prince Eric (a role rejected by the former One Direction crooner Harry Styles).

Seeing all of these iconic characters come to life is giving us all the feels.

Check out the trailer below:

The special premieres on ABC at November 5 and will feature a "never-before-seen" hybrid format with live performances and moments from the animated film, which celebrates its 30th anniversary.