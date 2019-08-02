Fitz and the Tantrums' "Hand Clap" Became the Official Stadium Anthem & Got Them Into the Super Bowl

What happens when you add an addictive hand-clap into your song?

It becomes the unofficially official song of the NFL.

If you're a die-hard sports fan like Michael Fitzpatrick, the lead vocalist of Fitz and the Tantrums, this is incredible news.

But even better according to Fitzpatrick is that it also became "the unnoffical song for the cheerleaders of the whole entire NFL."

The success of "HandClap" opened up many doors for Fitz and the Trantrums including an invite to the owner's party that happens right before the Super Bowl.

And from there, they even heard their song play during the big game in February.

Watch the video above to hear Fitzpatrick's iconic "HandClap" story!