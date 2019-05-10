Flashback: BTS Love Hot Chicago Fans & Pizza

Ahead of their two sold-out nights at Soldier Field, we went through our archives to dig up this BTS interview.

We chatted with the guys during Radio Row backstage at the BBMAs in 2017!

When we asked them what their favorite thing about Chicago was, they responded "hot fans and hot pizza."

The piping hot pizza they're referring to -- deep dish.

Do you think they're going to pig out on Lou's or Giordano's while they're in town?