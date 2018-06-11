Floating Water Park WhoaZone Returns to Lake Michigan This Summer

WhoaZone is making another splash this summer.

The floating water park debuted in Lake Michigan near Whiting, Indiana last summer.

It's a blast for kids who are eager to get out on the water as it features slides, trampolines and monkey bars in 8 feet of water!

Video of Whoa Zone Prep

The company revealed that it will be up and running again on June 23!

And... it'll be bigger than ever!

“We are planning to expand the park for this summer by about 25 percent, which will raise the capacity to 120 to 140 people,” WhoaZone spokeswoman Shannon Brower told nwi.com.

The company said it will be a $25,000 expansion.

All the fun will run from 10 a.m to 6 p.m daily until Aug. 19 with weather permitting.

So cross your fingers that the weather is more cooperative this season than it was last when high waves and winds damaged some attractions!

Will you be taking the kiddos to WhoaZone?