Fox Reveals Jussie Smollett Will Not Be Written Off 'Empire'

Apparently, Jamal is here to stay.

Fox released a statement this morning supporting Jussie Smollett amid the controversy surrounding his hate crime case.

Rumors began swirling that Smollett was being written off the show which is why he allegedly made up the attack in the first place.

Related: Police Question, Arrest Suspects In Jussie Smollett Attack

“Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show,” 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment said in a statement.

So far, nothing has been confirmed in Smollett's case, however, the police have reason to believe the actor hired two Nigerian brothers who were extras on the TV show to stage the attack.

If the police do confirm it was a hoax, Smollett faces up to three years in prison.