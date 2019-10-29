You Can Get a Free Cheesecake from Cheesecake Factory on Halloween Week

Halloween isn't always as fun of a holiday for adults as it should be.

Costumes, parties, and candy can all become quite expensive.

But Cheesecake Factory wants to change that and give you back a treat.

All Halloween week (Monday through Thursday of Halloween), DoorDash is giving you a slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake for free when you spent $30 in pick up or delivery.

The only thing you're required to do is type in promo code TREATORTREAT at checkout.

If you get it for delivery, it's almost like reverse trick-or-treating with someone bringing you treats to your door instead of you going to your neighbors for sweets.

Sure, you paid for it, but it's the thought that counts.

And no, you don't have to share your free cheesecake. That's the 'trick' part.