Free Taco at Taco Bell on Wednesday

It doesn't matter if you're a baseball fan or not, everyone is getting free tacos from Taco Bell tomorrow (June 13).

The freebie comes on the heels of the Golden State Warriors' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Wednesday night as part of their "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" nationwide Doritos Locos Taco giveaway.

Anytime the away team wins -- or "steals" -- a game on the home team's court during the big hoops tournament, folks get hooked up with free tacos.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. -- That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

Locations across the country will be handing out the Doritos Locos goodness -- a tortilla chip-taco hybrid -- between 2pm and 6pm local time.

This is the third year in a row they are running the promotion and personally, I'm lovin' it. And yes, I realize that's a McD's slogan.

Read more HERE!