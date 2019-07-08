G-Eazy Eyeing Elvis Presley Role in Upcoming Biopic

G-Eazy wants to be the King of rock and roll.

TMZ notes that Gerald is one of the tops names being considered for the role of Elvis Presley in an upcoming Baz Luhrmann's biopic.

Reports say that G is personally pushing for the role and attending meetings with people involved with the project at Warner Bros.

Sources say G even made a pitch to Luhrmann to show that he's the perfect man for the job.

G is also plugging himself on Instagram by channeling his inner Elvis style in a colorful button up and quoting Elvis' "Don't Be Cruel" lyrics.

If he were to score the part, it would be a major foray into acting.

Luhrmann has yet to reveal who he'll cast in the iconic role but other names in consideration include Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harry Styles and Austin Butler.

When it comes down to it, G definitely resemebles Elvis the most, Harry Styles would have the singing chops, and Miles Teller would nail the acting side of things.

Who do you think should get the gig?