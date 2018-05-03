G-Eazy Has Been Arrested!

G-Eazy has seen better days.

The rapper was arrested in Sweden for cocaine possession according to TMZ.

The outlet reports Gerald attacked security guards and was then caught with the illegal substance.

Sources say he was taken in on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics and is still in custody.

It all started at a club in Stockholm following his show where he was partying with his entourage and girlfriend Halsey.

Apparently, he became belligerent, several guards reportedly asked him to calm down and his decision was to throw punches.

When he was detained, cops found cocaine in his pocket.

Videos reveal Sean Kingston was hanging out with couple, as well.