Get Festive at These Decked Out Christmas Pop-Up Bars in Chicago!

If you're lacking the Christmas spirit this year, there is an easy solution: Christmas pop-up bars!

There has been quite an increase in festive bars in the city that are decked out in Christmas lights and decorations and feature themed-cocktails.

After going to some of these it's become very clear that Chicagoans LOVE the holiday season.

So, if you're interested in hanging at a bar where it looks like Christmas threw up inside, here are the ones that will put you in the jolliest of moods.

Beware: no Grinches here!

1. Santa Baby Bar at Deuces and the Diamond Club

This Wrigley bar has turned into a over-the-top Christmas spot called Santa Baby which boasts two levels, Christmas characters, and boozy drinks like the White Christmas, the Yule Mule, and The Grinch. Don't forget to order one of their overflowing "Merry Milkshakes" that can be made with or without alcohol! Before you head over there, check the website for events like the $35 brunchs or to purchase admission + drink tickets ahead of time. You can also stop by their outside North Pole play area for the best Instagram photos!

2. Elf’d Up at Stretch Bar & Grill

Elf'd is a Christmas pop-up that pays tribute to everyone's favorite syrupy-spaghetti-eating elf, Buddy. There are themed cocktails with festive names like "Ninny Muggins" and "Sleigh All Day," in addition to treats including Buddy's famous Breakfast Pasta and green burgers!! The bar is situated right next door to Santa Baby so it's convenient if you're trying to check out both at the same time. Around 10pm, Santa's cookies are passed out as a complimentary treat. They also have happy hour events and ornament decorating nights. You'll never run out of things to do!

3. Frosty's

The largest and the OG Christmas pop-up bar, Frosty's, is back for another year of holiday cheer. You've heard your friends talk about this one, but you need to see it for yourself! There's three-levels, four bars, a real life Elf on the Shelf and Santa DJs until 4am. And that's just the beginning. They also play holiday movies, have themed events, and serve themed cocktails amongst a backdrop of twinkling Christmas decorations. Tickets start at 10 bucks! Elfies are encouraged!

4. Jingle Bell Squre at Lost Lake

Is there anything better than a tiki bar with Christmas vibes? Lost Lake's alter-ego, Jingle Bell Square, has taken over from now until New Year's Eve. So come for the holiday decor, stay for the spiced tiki drinks that will have you feeling merry and bright!

5. Paradise Park

Paradise Park wasn't lying when they said it's beginning to feel a lot like "LITmas." I've never seen that many Christmas lights in one place, ever. In addition to impressive holiday decor they also have edible Christmas trees, themed drinks and most importantly, delicious pizza!

6. Sleigh Baby

Estate, the riverside bar, has been turned into a ski-lodge holiday bar curated by local artists. There's a life-size snow globe, sleighs, retro lodge and lots of pop-culture referencs. Your Instagram will never be the same after this! Drinks include ski shots, the "Ice Ice Sleigh Baby," "Hot Christmas," and "Sugar Plums Dancing."

7. Miracle at Sable Kitchen Bar

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Sable Kitchen Bar. Miracle, the network of Christmas pop-ups around the US, turned Sable into a winted wonderland complete with festive mugs, versions of Naughty and Nice Shots, and other Christmas-inspired snacks.