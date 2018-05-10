Get The List: Complete Millennium Park Summer Film Series Lineup 2018
Warmer weather means movies in the park!
Chicago is officially ready for summer to kick-off.
The annual Millenium Park Summer Film Series returns this summer and organizers have put together a pretty promising lineup.
Free movies will be shown at Millenium Park every Tuesday at 6:30pm.
The classic 80s comedy, Hairspray, will kickstart the free movie season on June 5th while 2008's film, Slumdog Millionaire, will close it out on August 21.
Other films include the beloved Groundhog Day, the Oscar-winning Get Out, and Coco!
Remember to arrive early! Last year, I went to the screening of La La Land and had to leave because it was THAT packed.
I'd assume the same thing will happen for a few of these, especially the thrilling Get Out.
Take a look at the full lineup below:
June 5: Hairspray
June 12: Mad Max: Fury Road
June 19: Kinky Boots
June 26: Groundhog Day
July 3: High Fidelity
July 9 (11am): Iron Giant
July 10: Man on Wire
July 17: International Media Mixer
July 24: Get Out
July 31: Double feature, WALL-E and Crash
August 7: School of Rock
August 14: Coco
August 21: Slumdog Millionaire