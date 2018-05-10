Get The List: Complete Millennium Park Summer Film Series Lineup 2018

Chicago is officially ready for summer to kick-off.

The annual Millenium Park Summer Film Series returns this summer and organizers have put together a pretty promising lineup.

Free movies will be shown at Millenium Park every Tuesday at 6:30pm.

The classic 80s comedy, Hairspray, will kickstart the free movie season on June 5th while 2008's film, Slumdog Millionaire, will close it out on August 21.

Other films include the beloved Groundhog Day, the Oscar-winning Get Out, and Coco!

Remember to arrive early! Last year, I went to the screening of La La Land and had to leave because it was THAT packed.

I'd assume the same thing will happen for a few of these, especially the thrilling Get Out.

Take a look at the full lineup below:

June 5: Hairspray

June 12: Mad Max: Fury Road

June 19: Kinky Boots

June 26: Groundhog Day

July 3: High Fidelity

July 9 (11am): Iron Giant

July 10: Man on Wire

July 17: International Media Mixer

July 24: Get Out

July 31: Double feature, WALL-E and Crash

August 7: School of Rock

August 14: Coco

August 21: Slumdog Millionaire