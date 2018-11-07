Get Ready! First Snow of the Season Hitting Chicago This Thursday

Chicago winter is making a premature comeback!

The sun is gone, the rain is done and now it's time for the snow to fall down!

Chicago is expected to see the first official snowfall of the season this week.

Now depending on whether you're a fan of winter, this could either be exciting or depressing news.

According to the National Weather Service, temps will be dropping below normal to the mid-20s by the end of the week.

On Thursday, they're predicting a low of 24 with flurries that will continue through Friday morning.

“The majority of that snowfall will occur during the overnight hours,” said weather service meteorologist Todd Kluber. “Maybe after 10 p.m. on Thursday into about the daybreak hours Friday. So about 7 a.m. or so.”

The minimal accumulation (about one-inch) will likely melt quickly but paired with freezing temps will leave behind some slippery spots so watch out on your way to work!

Though snow at the end of October and early November isn't a rarity, on average, the first snow hits on Nov. 17 making this an early season snowfall.

And to top off the upsetting news, the 2019 Farmers Almanac predicts it will be a "teeth-chattering cold" winter with above-normal snowfall.

So yeah, you might want to dig out your winter boots and jackets and bring out the warm blankets!

Snow is also predicted for Monday and Tuesday.

Here we go again!