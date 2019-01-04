Get Well Soon! WDW's Daniel Seavey Recovering from Surgery!

His fans are wishing him a speedy recovery!

January 4, 2019
Lizzy
Daniel Seavey Undergoes Surgery

Credit: Floyd McCraney

Categories: 
Features

Get well soon, Daniel Seavey! 

On New Year's Eve, the Why Don't We singer took to social media to let fans know he was skipping the annual skiing trip to Aspen to undergo surgery. 

Rest assured, his bandmate Jonah made sure Daniel knew the were missing him on the slopes! 

Related: Why Don't We Meet & Greet #JingleBash 2018

In the tweet, he says the surgery will help his voice and fix his breathing problems. 

Yesterday, January 3rd, he updated his dedicated fanbase by letting them know the surgery was successful though he was feeling a bit loopy. Totally normal. 

He also posted this adorable recovery selfie. 

Naturally, fans flocked to the 19-year-old heartthrob's social media account to wish him a speedy recovery. 

Doesn't Daniel have the sweetest fans?

Tags: 
Daniel Seavey
Why Don't We
WDW
surgery