Get Well Soon! WDW's Daniel Seavey Recovering from Surgery!

Get well soon, Daniel Seavey!

On New Year's Eve, the Why Don't We singer took to social media to let fans know he was skipping the annual skiing trip to Aspen to undergo surgery.

I’m getting surgery for my voice on the 3rd so stayed home from going to aspen this year. Missin the guys right now but I’m excited to start the year off fixing my breathing problems -- — Daniel • WHY DON’T WE (@SeaveyDaniel) December 31, 2018

Rest assured, his bandmate Jonah made sure Daniel knew the were missing him on the slopes!

we’re missin you out here brother! — Jonah • WHY DON’T WE (@JonahMarais) December 31, 2018

In the tweet, he says the surgery will help his voice and fix his breathing problems.

Yesterday, January 3rd, he updated his dedicated fanbase by letting them know the surgery was successful though he was feeling a bit loopy. Totally normal.

Surgery went good I’m loopy — Daniel • WHY DON’T WE (@SeaveyDaniel) January 3, 2019

He also posted this adorable recovery selfie.

Naturally, fans flocked to the 19-year-old heartthrob's social media account to wish him a speedy recovery.

put your phone down and go get some rest, your health is the most important. we're always here for you like we always do, we're keep sending oue greatest prayers, love, and support like we always do. we love you so much and we just want you to be fine — -dear daniel (@dearseaveydani) January 3, 2019

i wish you the most amazing recovery and great quality time with family and friends ❤️ — marina (@averyswhy) January 4, 2019

Doesn't Daniel have the sweetest fans?