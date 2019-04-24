Gimme More! Loop Restaurant Hosting Britney Spears Brunch Every Saturday in May

It's Britney Brunch!

Ace Bounce is paying tribute to pop princess Britney Spears by hosting a 'Britney Brunch' that runs the whole month of May.

Every Saturday from 12pm-3pm, the home of ping pong will host the Brit brunch complete with bottomless mimosas ('Hit Me Baby One More Time' will quickly evolve into 'Oops, I Did It Again'), unlimited ping pong, and karaoke.

For just $39, you'll get 3 HOURS of bottomless mimosas, a DIY Bloody Mary Bar, endless brunch foo, unlimited ping pong, and Britney Spears karaoke.

If you're a Britney fan, it doesn't get better than boozing it up while busting out your best Brit-Brit choreo and singing your anthem, "Work Bitch" to a crowd of equally obsessed Britney fanatics.

Grab all your Britney lovin' besties, pull together a Britney inspired outfit (there are plenty to choose from) and head over to Ace Bounce where you'll be saying 'Gimme More' to drinks, brunch, and karaoke!

Be sure to make reservations RIGHT HERE!