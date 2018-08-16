Girl Awaiting Heart Transplant Performs 'KiKi Challenge' In Hopes To Meet Idol, Drake For Her Birthday

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Downers Grove girl awaiting a heart transplant at Lurie Children’s Hospital has recorded a video that’s getting a lot of attention, but she really hopes just one special person sees it.

"Hi, my name is Sophia, I am 10-years old and I am about to turn 11. My birthday is this weekend and I LOVE your music," said Sophia Sanchez, in a video.

Sophia Sanchez, from Downers Grove, will be 11 on Saturday, Aug. 18 and for her birthday she has two wishes: a new heart and a visit from her idol, Drake.

Drake will be in Chicago on both Friday, the 17, and Saturday, the 18, for his "Aubrey and the Three Migos" tour at the United Center.

