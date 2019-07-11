Glee's Matthew Morrison Joins American Horror Story: 1984

There's been a ton of buzz about the upcoming ninth season of American Horror Story.

AHS: 1984 is officially in production, and while we don't have much intel on the plot, we do know a bit more about the cast.

Creator Ryan Murphy gave us a first look at the cast on Instagram.

The biggest shocker is that he's bringing Glee alum Matthew Morrison on-board.

In the Insta clip, each cast member showed off their incredible '80s "lewks."

In addition to Morrison, the beloved Emma Roberts will also be returning for the episode along with veterans Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, and John Carroll Lynch.

As for new faces, we can expect to see Gus Kenworthy and Pose actress Angelica Ross.

Sadly, Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are sitting this season out, which is quite jarring for longtime fans as they've been in every single installment.

Murphy did give us a sliver on hope when he said that Paulson may pop up in a minimal role. Fingers-crossed.

Per usual, Murphy is staying mum on the anthology's storyline, however, there's been talk that the season will pay homage to '80s horror movies with a very fitting setting: summer camp.

I guess we just have to wait till Wednesday, September 18 to get all the details.