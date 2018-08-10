Going to OTRII? Here's a Peek at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Setlist
Which songs are you most excited for?
Bey and Jay have landed in Chicago.
They kick-off their TWO-NIGHT run this weekend (August 10 and 11) at Soldier Field.
Each night on the OTRII tour, the Carter's perform an extensive 42-45 track setlist.
Here's a setlist from Cleveland, Ohio on July 25th!
Intro
Holy Grail
Part II (On the Run)
'03 Bonnie & Clyde
Beach Interlude ("When The Lights Are Low" by The Paragons)
Drunk in Love (Beyoncé cover) (w/ "Swag Surfin", & "Irreplaceable")
Diva (Beyoncé cover) (w/ "Headlines" & "Everybody Mad")
Clique (Kanye West, Jay-Z & Big Sean cover)
Dirt Off Your Shoulder
On to the Next One
Fuckwithmeyouknowigotit
***Flawless (Remix)
Feeling Myself (Nicki Minaj cover)
Naughty Girl
Big Pimpin'
Jamaica Interlude ("Bad" by The Bug)
Run This Town
Baby Boy
Mi Gente (Remix) (J Balvin cover) (w/ “Standing on The Sun" & "Mine")
Bam
Hold Up
Countdown (Beyoncé cover) (w/ "Broccoli", & "Uhh Ahh")
Sorry
Bar Fight Interlude ("Sun is Shining" by Bob Marley)
99 Problems
Ring the Alarm
Don't Hurt Yourself (Beyoncé cover) (w/ “Kashmir")
I Care
4:44
Song Cry
Resentment
Running Interlude
Family Feud
Upgrade U
Niggas in Paris (JAY Z & Kanye West cover)
Beach Is Better
Formation
Run the World (Girls) (Beyoncé cover) (w/ "Can You Feel It" & "… more )
Public Service Announcement
Ballet Interlude ("Four Women" by Nina Simone)
The Story of O.J.
Déjà Vu
Show Me What You Got (JAY-Z cover) (w/ "Ain’t No Nigga")
Crazy in Love (Beyoncé cover) (w/ "Back That Azz Up" & "… more )
Freedom
U Don't Know
Baptism Interlude
Young Forever
Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran cover)
APESHIT (The Carters cover)