Going to OTRII? Here's a Peek at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Setlist

Bey and Jay have landed in Chicago.

They kick-off their TWO-NIGHT run this weekend (August 10 and 11) at Soldier Field.

Each night on the OTRII tour, the Carter's perform an extensive 42-45 track setlist.

Here's a setlist from Cleveland, Ohio on July 25th!

Intro

Holy Grail

Part II (On the Run)

'03 Bonnie & Clyde

Beach Interlude ("When The Lights Are Low" by The Paragons)

Drunk in Love (Beyoncé cover) (w/ "Swag Surfin", & "Irreplaceable")

Diva (Beyoncé cover) (w/ "Headlines" & "Everybody Mad")

Clique (Kanye West, Jay-Z & Big Sean cover)

Dirt Off Your Shoulder

On to the Next One

Fuckwithmeyouknowigotit

***Flawless (Remix)

Feeling Myself (Nicki Minaj cover)

Naughty Girl

Big Pimpin'

Jamaica Interlude ("Bad" by The Bug)

Run This Town

Baby Boy

Mi Gente (Remix) (J Balvin cover) (w/ “Standing on The Sun" & "Mine")

Bam

Hold Up

Countdown (Beyoncé cover) (w/ "Broccoli", & "Uhh Ahh")

Sorry

Bar Fight Interlude ("Sun is Shining" by Bob Marley)

99 Problems

Ring the Alarm

Don't Hurt Yourself (Beyoncé cover) (w/ “Kashmir")

I Care

4:44

Song Cry

Resentment

Running Interlude

Family Feud

Upgrade U

Niggas in Paris (JAY Z & Kanye West cover)

Beach Is Better

Formation

Run the World (Girls) (Beyoncé cover) (w/ "Can You Feel It" & "… more )

Public Service Announcement

Ballet Interlude ("Four Women" by Nina Simone)

The Story of O.J.

Déjà Vu

Show Me What You Got (JAY-Z cover) (w/ "Ain’t No Nigga")

Crazy in Love (Beyoncé cover) (w/ "Back That Azz Up" & "… more )

Freedom

U Don't Know

Baptism Interlude

Young Forever

Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran cover)

APESHIT (The Carters cover)