These Are Google's Most Top Searched Halloween Costumes of 2019

If you want to have a unique Halloween costume this year, you may want to avoid these top 10.

Google released its annual "Frightgeist" list of the top Halloween costumes searches of 2019.

Unsurprisingly, the Pennywise flick 'IT' topped the list.

Other pop culture offerings on the list include 'Spider-Man,' 'Fortnite,' and 'Chucky.'

Generic costumes like the witch, a dinosaur, a clown, and a unicorn are all highly sought out.

Check out the list below:

1. It

2. Witch

3. Spider-Man

4. Dinosaur

5. Descendants

6. Clown

7. Fortnite

8. Chucky

9. 1980s

10. Unicorn

The most searched couple costumes included Lilo and Stitch, Bonnie and Clyde, and even Sonny and Cher.

Lilo and Stitch

Bonnie and Clyde

Cosmo and Wanda

Adam and Eve

Cheech and Chong

Mario and Luigi

Chucky and Tiffany

Sonny and Cher

Rick and Morty

Phineas and Ferb

As for groups, there was a lot of influence from the pop culture zeitgeist.

Descendants

Fortnite

Stranger Things

1980s

Toy Story

Power Rangers

Star Wars

The Wizard of Oz

Minecraft

The Powerpuff Girls