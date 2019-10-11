These Are Google's Most Top Searched Halloween Costumes of 2019
If you want to be unique, don't wear a costume on this list.
If you want to have a unique Halloween costume this year, you may want to avoid these top 10.
Google released its annual "Frightgeist" list of the top Halloween costumes searches of 2019.
Unsurprisingly, the Pennywise flick 'IT' topped the list.
Other pop culture offerings on the list include 'Spider-Man,' 'Fortnite,' and 'Chucky.'
Generic costumes like the witch, a dinosaur, a clown, and a unicorn are all highly sought out.
Check out the list below:
1. It
2. Witch
3. Spider-Man
4. Dinosaur
5. Descendants
6. Clown
7. Fortnite
8. Chucky
9. 1980s
10. Unicorn
The most searched couple costumes included Lilo and Stitch, Bonnie and Clyde, and even Sonny and Cher.
Lilo and Stitch
Bonnie and Clyde
Cosmo and Wanda
Adam and Eve
Cheech and Chong
Mario and Luigi
Chucky and Tiffany
Sonny and Cher
Rick and Morty
Phineas and Ferb
As for groups, there was a lot of influence from the pop culture zeitgeist.
Descendants
Fortnite
Stranger Things
1980s
Toy Story
Power Rangers
Star Wars
The Wizard of Oz
Minecraft
The Powerpuff Girls