Goose Island Brews Up 'DIBS' Inspired Beer That's Perfect for Winter

Goose Island is putting a fun spin on Chicago's winter tradition of Dibs.

Do you Dib? Do you hate Dibs? It's a debate that can go on for hours, however, Goose Island is making it easier for you to express either your love or hate for the tradition with a can of their newest beer.

ISO: collegiate debate or mock trial teams for Saturday's Dibs Debate at our Fulton Street taproom.

FT: these beanies and other swag

DM us if interested. pic.twitter.com/uHEwhW7mWG — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 31, 2019

If you're not familiar with Dibs -- are you even from Chicago? -- it's the practice of placing chairs, lawn chairs, cones, and other objects in a recently shoveled parking spot to claim it until the snow inevitably melts again.

Goose Island's beer comes in two different cans: The light blue can is for those who are "Anti Dibs" and the orange can (like the cones you leave out) is for those who are Pro Dibs.

The debate continues this week with the release of The Great Dibs Debate beers (available on draft and in crowlers). Cast your vote by ordering a beer at our Taproom (1800 W Fulton St). pic.twitter.com/oHIEgk48Im — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 28, 2019

If you're interested in aligning yourself with a side, the beer is exclusively available at the brewery's Fulton Market taproom.