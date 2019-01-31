Goose Island Brews Up 'DIBS' Inspired Beer That's Perfect for Winter

Can we use the beer to save our parking spots?

Lizzy

Goose Island is putting a fun spin on Chicago's winter tradition of Dibs.

Do you Dib? Do you hate Dibs? It's a debate that can go on for hours, however, Goose Island is making it easier for you to express either your love or hate for the tradition with a can of their newest beer. 

If you're not familiar with Dibs -- are you even from Chicago? -- it's the practice of placing chairs, lawn chairs, cones, and other objects in a recently shoveled parking spot to claim it until the snow inevitably melts again.

Goose Island's beer comes in two different cans: The light blue can is for those who are "Anti Dibs" and the orange can (like the cones you leave out) is for those who are Pro Dibs. 

If you're interested in aligning yourself with a side, the beer is exclusively available at the brewery's Fulton Market taproom. 

